ACU to host March Madness watch party at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University will host a watch party on Saturday as its men’s basketball team hopes to win against the University of Texas.
The ACU Wildcats will be facing the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
This is the second berth to the NCAA Tournament in school history.
Below is the event information from ACU:
WHAT: ACU fans can gather to watch and cheer on the Wildcat men’s basketball team facing The University of Texas at Austin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Attendees will also enjoy games, giveaways, food and free t-shirts.
WHO: Students, faculty, staff, families, friends and ACU fans.
WHEN: Saturday, March 20. Gates open at 7:50 p.m.; tip off is 8:50 p.m.
WHERE: Wildcat Stadium on the ACU campus.
ADDITIONAL INFO: In ACU’s first March Madness appearance in 2019, more than 4,000 fans gathered for a high-energy watch party in Moody Coliseum. This year, Moody is unavailable due to construction and COVID-19 space limitations. At the outdoor Wildcat Stadium venue, there will be space for social distance, and masks will be encouraged but not required.