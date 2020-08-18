ACU welcomes incoming freshmen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University (ACU) is welcoming incoming freshmen this week before the beginning of the semester.

Freshmen Jamal Rucker and Connor Mullins are moving into their dorms and preparing for their new college journey.

“This was the place for me when I came here, God just said this was for me, everything feels like home here,” Rucker says.

They’re both excited for college, but have differing emotions remembering the ending they had to their senior year of high school.

Rucker says he enjoyed the time off.

“I kind of loved it, I’m like a homebody so I just chilled by myself, so it was a great experience for me,” he says.

But for Mullins, his band season was cut short due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, COVID came and canceled it, so it stinks that we couldn’t have our UIL performance, but it is what it is,” says Mullins.

But now they’re both focusing on moving forward.

“I think I’m really ready for a fresh start and, you know, just to move past the high school life,” Mullins says.

But when the excitement fades away, some students are left worrying about finances due to the pandemic.

In a survey conducted by ACU, President Phil Schumer says that out of nearly 600 responses, 43% of incoming freshmen said their families’ financial situations had changed drastically due to the pandemic.

“We’ve now invested close to $8 million in both infrastructure and significant additional aid to students coming from families who have been impacted financially,” says Schumer.

ACU has implemented new policies to keep students safe from COVID-19 and provide additional financial opportunities for students in need.