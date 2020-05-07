ACU’s Byron Nelson Clubhouse awaits return from the COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The ACU Byron Nelson Clubhouse was opened back in late February, but it had to shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, head coach Tom Shaw said he’s not worried at all because this is a facility that can be used for years to come.

ACU Golf Head Coach Tom Shaw said, “I think we take comfort in that this is not a temporary facility, this will be here for forever I hope, and our guys know that. It’s unfortunate, but they know that they’re gonna come back and use it and practice with it.”

With the clubhouse and practice course across the street from the ACU campus, the golf team can practice their swings and stick the pins all they want when athletes are allowed to return and practice for the upcoming season. Shaw also believes this facility can be an asset in recruiting.

Shaw said, “It certainly helps us in the recruiting game being right across the street from campus. The guys have never had a home of their own, they’ve never had a meeting space, they’ve never had locker rooms and the building provides that and it’s just a great place for the guys to come and have their own practice facility. They’re not renting it from somebody, they’re not using off somebody’s dime, this is their facility.”

With COVID-19 still being a problem in our country, athletes aren’t able to stick to their normal practice routines. Shaw makes it clear to his players to stay strong and look for small opportunities once the pandemic clears.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to tell our kids, when the doors open, when we pass this, will you be ready, will you be first in line ready to take on everything. We’ve encouraged them to come out better than they were when this whole thing started. I think if they have that mindset, we’ll come out stronger and better and faster,” Shaw said.