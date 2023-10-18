The ACU Wildcats snapped their three-game losing streak over the weekend with a 30-13 victory over North Alabama.

The defense was the real star in the game.

That group forced one fumble and picked off four passes.

Two of the interceptions were by linebacker Cirby Coheley.

It was a great day for Coheley and the defense, and he says North Alabama helped them out with a few tips in previous games.

Coheley said, “Our coach showed us that they turn the ball over a lot, and they weren’t super good with ball security on run play, and the quarterbacks eye discipline looking linebackers and DB’s off the routes wasn’t very good, so just reading his eyes.”

Keith Paterson said, “I really like the way we ran to ball all day long defensively. We’ve got to continue to do that. We are starting to show signs in the last seven quarters of becoming better. We simplified a lot of things, and I see the improvement that we are making.”

The Wildcats are headed to Nacgodoches this week to take on Stephen F. Austin.

ACU is 1-1 in United Athletic Conference play.

The Lumberjacks are 0-2.

The game kicks off at 4 p.m.