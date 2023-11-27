ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No cash? That’s not a problem for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles this year. Bell ringers across Abilene will be equipped with smart chips and QR codes, making donating convenient in an increasingly cashless world.

In a press release, the Salvation Army of Abilene said donors can use their smartphones to scan a QR code to be taken to a pay portal.

“No cash, no problem! The Salvation Army has integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo into donation options at the Red Kettle,” Captain Joshua McKain with The Salvation Army of Abilene said in the statement. “Fewer people carry cash these days and prefer the convenience of using their smartphones for giving. This technology simplifies the donation process and encourages people to contribute to The Salvation Army during Christmas and beyond!”

Where do your donations go? All over! The not-for-profit international organization says its Red Kettle Campaign raises millions of dollars each year to help people experiencing unexpected hardships. People in need can go to a Salvation Army for help with rent and utility bills, food assistance, school supplies and clothes for the kids, and more.

During the holidays, you’ll also see the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which allows a generous volunteer to shop for the needs of individual children.

Follow this link or visit the Salvation Army of Abilene at 1726 Butternut Street to learn more about getting help or volunteer opportunities.