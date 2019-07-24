Additional recreational feature to be added to Lee Park

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-Abilene City Council plans to add a new feature to Lee Park in North Abilene. The question is, what?

At the special city council budget meeting on Monday, city leaders discussed a proposal to add some type of recreational feature to Lee Park, something that could enhance the morale of the neighborhood.

One suggestion was a splash pad, similar to the many at parks around Abilene. Mayor Williams played devil’s advocate; he suggested a feature more evergreen–especially considering the city’s splash pads are only open for a few months out of the year.

A hearing is planned for the upcoming addition, gathering the community’s input on ideas for the park. We spoke with a parent, Jared Demartini, whose kids frequently ride their bikes and play outdoors in the neighborhood adjacent to Lee Park.

“There are a lot of area kids here that I think would benefit from kind of a spruced up park, because the closest park is out of walking distance that has exciting or newer things,” said Demartini.” So it’s cool to the city is enriching this area with something like park developments.”