City of Abilene: Adventure Cove wraps up summer swim season with Doggie Splash (Aug. 19, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Calling all water dogs! Adventure Cove is wrapping up its season with Doggie Splash.

Adventure Cove’s final summer event is still some time out, just days before it’s officially the fall season.

Saturday, September 10 dogs can splash around at Abilene’s aquatic park for $3.00, and their humans get in free!

Adventure Cove’s final event Saturday will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon.