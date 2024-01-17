ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Preparation is key to making it through a Texas winter without shelling out thousands on burst water pipe repair. But no prep plan is 100% fail safe, and inevitably, a few homes, businesses, and apartments are bound to find themselves with water in the living room or lobby. Service supervisor for Black Plumbing Heating & Air, Jesus Valenzuela, says there has been no shortage of calls in 2024 around the Abilene area.

“Frozen pipes, a lot of pipe bursts, leaks… The first cold snap’s always the worst,” Valenzuela listed. “This is the one where no one’s expecting it… This one has been a little more heavier than last year, but for sure, nothing takes snow-mageddon.”

One such incident was Tuesday at an Abilene senior living facility out on Rebecca Lane. The pipes in the ceiling busted open, sending water down the hallways and out onto the sidewalk to freeze. Immediately, staff and crew worked to remedy the situation. It’s those first few moments after the pipes burst that all the difference can be made, Valenzuela warned.

While the pros are on the way, the plumbing expert told KTAB/KRBC there are a few things you can do to help minimize the damage to your property. Chief among these steps is shutting off your main water line to stop the flow.

“If you can’t shut the water off fast enough, try to contain the area. Try to get shop vacs, towels, something so you can control the damage area versus it spreading throughout,” advised Valenzuela.

It should be noted that not every Dyson or Hoover is up to the task of removing unwanted water. Valenzuela said he’s answered calls wherein homeowners have tried to use their vacuum to clean up the mess, usually doing more damage than good.

“They have pulled out a hoover and it just fills that bag, or that little container, full of water and it never works the same. It’s just fried,” Valenzuela explained.

Most plumbers use a Shop-vac to remove the water. Any vacuum capable of this task will specify ‘Wet/ Dry’ on the packaging, so make sure you check before plugging in.

If you notice your water has stopped flowing but the main supply is still active, it’s likely that the water has frozen. For this, experts suggest keeping the faucets on even if nothing is coming out as this can help them get a read on the situation.

“Turn them on, that way you know exactly when the pipes are thawing out, when everything’s starting to run. Because that’s when the leak’s going to start showing itself or surfacing,” said Valenzuela.

Likewise, you should continue to provide warmth to the bathrooms and kitchens where the pipes are located, experts say. Although, do keep in mind that too much heat could also result in a fire. Just make sure the area is warm enough to help the pipes begin to thaw.

As water will always freeze at a certain temperature, a few more drips from the faucet could potentially save you thousands in the long run.

“Yes, it does hit your water bill a little more. But $100 versus thousands of dollars in damage and repairs is a whole lot,” Valenzuela added.

It is unconfirmed what may have caused the leak at the Abilene senior center. KTAB/KRBC reached out to staff, but they declined to comment. However, the center did say its staff worked as quickly as possible with local repair and cleaning companies to fix the leaks, remove the water, and clean up the mess left behind.