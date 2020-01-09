AFD: 12 cats killed in 2 Abilene house fires

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two house fires killed 12 cats and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages early Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the call in the 3900 block of Chris Drive around 12:30 p.m. to find one home fully involved and a neighboring home partially involved with heavy smoke and fire showing, according to the Abilene Fire Department (AFD).

AFD says heavy winds exacerbated the fire, which was determined to be electrical in nature.

No residents were at either home during the fire, but one home had 12 cats present during the fire, only one of which was recovered alive after the fire was extinguished. The other home had two dogs and two cats present during the fire, but one of those cats was found dead at the scene. The other cat and two dogs were found alive, AFD says.

Damages are estimated at $300,000.

AFD issued the following news release Wednesday evening: