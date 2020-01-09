AFD: 12 cats killed in 2 Abilene house fires

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two house fires killed 12 cats and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages early Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to the call in the 3900 block of Chris Drive around 12:30 p.m. to find one home fully involved and a neighboring home partially involved with heavy smoke and fire showing, according to the Abilene Fire Department (AFD).
AFD says heavy winds exacerbated the fire, which was determined to be electrical in nature.
No residents were at either home during the fire, but one home had 12 cats present during the fire, only one of which was recovered alive after the fire was extinguished. The other home had two dogs and two cats present during the fire, but one of those cats was found dead at the scene. The other cat and two dogs were found alive, AFD says.
Damages are estimated at $300,000.
AFD issued the following news release Wednesday evening:
At approximately 1229 hours on 01/08/2020 AFD Crews responded to a structure fire located at the 3900 block of Chris drive. First arriving units found two structures involved, one fully involved and the second partially involved with heavy smoke and fire showing. A second alarm was called by the on scene crew which proceeded to extinguish the fire. Heavy winds exacerbated fire conditions fueling the fire and pushing dark smoke through out the fire ground. Ultimately fire crews brought the fire under control and extinguished the fire. The fire was contained with damage to both structures. No residents were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. 12 cats were present at the time in the residence where the fire is believed to have originated only one cat was recovered alive after extinguishment. The second residence had two cats and two dogs home at the time of the fire one cat was deceased on scene and the other animals were recovered after extinguishment. The fire was determined to be electrical in nature. Estimated damage is determined to be $300,000. Eight pieces of equipment responded along with various support staff vehicles totaling approximately 48 personnel.
