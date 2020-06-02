AFD: All 49 firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All 49 firefighters from the AFD who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus have recovered.

According to Elise Roberts, AFD’s Public Information Specialist, all 49 firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are back at work.

The Fire Department experienced a virus outbreak with 36 cases in June. That number later turned into 49; All the firefighters infected self-isolated to prevent the spread of the virus.

Among the 49 firefighters was Chief Cande Flores who said most of the people who were infected experienced ‘pretty mild symptoms.’ “A lot of GI issues and a couple of guys dealing with a cough but nothing severe,” said AFD Chief Cande Flores.

“…Those who previously tested positive and are back have met the return-to-work guidelines.”