ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to calls of a family home on fire Sunday afternoon. A neighbor, who was happy to help, spoke with KTAB/KRBC.

How the fire began is unknown at this time, but neighbor, Santa Zamarripa, says everyone got out just fine.

“We just got here, and I told my husband, ‘hey, let’s go help,’ ’cause I always help,” Zamarripa explained.

The fire was reported just after 1:00 p.m. and was quickly extinguished.









AFD battles house fire in the Sears Park neighborhood

This is a developing story. KTAB/KRBC will update when more details become available.