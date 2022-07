ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie area home caught fire Friday afternoon, but neighbors say the regular factors weren’t to blame.

Firefighters with the Abilene Fire Department were on scene just after 3:00 p.m. Friday, at the house fire in the 4400 block of Sierra Sunset.

According to a neighbor who was recording the rare rain, it was a lightning strike that caused the fire.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was injured and AFD quickly extinguished the fire.