ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family returned to their Sayles neighborhood home to find units from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) battling a fire at their home.

AFD arrived to the scene of the structure fire around 09:40 Friday morning, in the 1700 block of South 6th Street.

The fire appeared to be contained to the second floor.

This is a developing story. KTAB/KRBC will update when more information becomes available.