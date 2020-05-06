AFD Chief says he’s recovered from COVID-19, 49 firefighters tested positive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Fire Department (AFD) Chief Cande Flores says 49 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and six others are self-quarantined due to direct exposures.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Chief Flores says he has personally recovered from the virus after testing negative on May 4, and that 37 AFD employees have returned to work after previously being infected.

AFD are following the Abilene Taylor County Health Department recommendations as firefighters recover from the virus.

All AFD members that tested positive for COVID-19 are in self isolation until they show no more symptoms and get a follow-up test that comes back negative, and those who previously tested positive and are back have met the return-to-work guidelines, the chief says.

The full news release reads as follows: