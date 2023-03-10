ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department’s Deputy Chief John Brunett is retiring after more than 27 years of service to Abilene.

The Department thanked Chief Brunett for his attention to detail, leadership and sense of humor in an announcement on Facebook. Last Friday, City Manager Robert Hanna announced that Abilene Police Departments Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. resigned after two years of being on the force.

Courtesy of the Abilene Fire Department

Chief Brunett leaves a legacy behind, including Ladder 8, Ladder 1 and the new DC Musick Fire Training Building, places that will be in service for generations to come.

AFD and the City of Abilene thanked Chief Brunett for his service, wishing him a healthy and happy retirement.