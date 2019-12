ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) extinguished a fire at a home late Thursday afternoon.

AFD was dispatched to a home on North 18th and Grape just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday, where they saw heavy smoke and flames in the garage.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials at the scene say the fire likely started in the garage, and there were no injuries.

AFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.