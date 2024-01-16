ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene firefighters stayed busy throughout the day Tuesday. One common issue they face around this time of year are house fires caused by space heaters.

At around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) was dispatched to the 1300 block of Pecan Street to take care of a house fire.

The home’s resident told KTAB/KRBC they were using a space heater to warm up when it sparked some rotting wood.

AFD said its firefighters arrived to smolder instead of active flames, and they ensured everthing and everyone was safe.

Damage was limited to the immediate area where the space heater sat.

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) says there are several precautions you should take before plugging in the heater:

Make sure there are no loose wires or broken plugs

Plug it into a wall outlet, not an extension cord

Give the heater a 3-foot safe zone; nothing should be within that space

Turn off the heater before you leave the room

NEVER keep flammable liquids in the same room as a space heater

15% of all home fire deaths are caused by space heaters, according to the TDI.