AFD puts out fire at home near ACU early Monday morning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) put out a small fire at a home near ACU early Monday morning.

According to AFD, crews responded to the call around 4:15 a.m. to the 500 block of College Drive.

When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the single-story home. After going inside, they saw heavy smoke and a small amount of fire coming out of a closet in the center of the home, AFD says.

Crews were quickly able to contain the fire and ventilate the home, and the people inside the house were able to escape with no reported injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, and its cause is under investigation.