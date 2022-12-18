ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The building for the Restoration Church of Abilene caught on fire Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on December 18, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue.

Upon arrival, the crew saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof and was able to stop the fire from spreading through the entire attic, which limited the damage to the attic at one end of the building.

Courtesy of the Restoration Church of Abilene

There were no occupants inside at the time and damages are estimated to be $40,000. This event remains under investigation.

Members of the church, despite this event, held a gathering at noon outside the building.