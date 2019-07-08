AFD to ask Abilene City Council for CRT incentive pay

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is going before city council this week to ask for additional compensation for an unprecedented task.

The Community Response Team (CRT) is put together to help mental health patients receive extra health care.

Fire personnel are required to work outside of AFD facilities and non-traditional fire department work hours, all outside their comfort zones on this project.

“They’re gonna have to get fit for body armor, which a lot of guys have concern over, so as a way to kind of ease some of that tension and compensate them, that’s what the CRT incentive pay is for,” AFD Chief Cande Flores says.

Currently there is only one member of the Community Response Team, and that firefighter would receive the extra compensation.