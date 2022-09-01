ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ahead of Abilene Christian University’s (ACU) season opening football game, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) issued an warning to neighbors in the ACU area for fireworks.

The ACU Wildcats are hosting the Lamar University Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

To celebrate each touchdown and field goal made by the Wildcats during the game, fireworks will be set off.

AFD wants ACU’s neighbors to prepare to hear and see fireworks multiple times. Please take necessary precautions to keep your pets and family safe.

As always, call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.