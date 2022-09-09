Abilene Fire Department: AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings (Sept. 9, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) issued a warning to some residents in Abilene’s Elmwood and Sayles areas, warning neighbors and visitors of bees.

In a press release, AFD said a crew responded to a call of a bee sting. One person was stung multiple times before another person attempted to help them – that person helping was also stung in the process.

Bees are reportedly in the areas of Westridge Drive, Russel Avenue, Oxford and Don Juan Streets.

AFD advises all to take caution while outside in the area, and limit outdoor activities until the bees go away.