ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) will be welcoming the new Ladder 1 engine to Station 1 in January.

The new Ladder 1 was designed to pay tribute to Dyess Air Force Base (Dyess AFB). In the past, Dyess AFB has honored Abilene with nose art on two places, the ‘Spirit of Abilene’ C-130J and the retired ‘Star of Abilene’ B-1.

Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department

These planes represent the relationship between Dyess AFB and the City of Abilene; Now, Ladder 1 will honor the service of Air Force members through subtle details.

These details include red, white and blue lighting on the ladder, star and bars, a grey combat flag, ‘Kibosh’ in honor of Lt. Col. William Edwin Dyess and a tail number DY outlined in white. There will also be the phrases ‘We Support Our Troops’ above the flag on the front and ‘Dyess’ below the flag.

The Push-In ceremony will take place at 3:00 p.m. on January 4 at Station 1 (250 Grape Street).