‘Affluenza teen’ arrested again in Texas

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CNN) — There’s been another arrest for the man known as the “Affluenza Teen.”

Ethan Couch was booked Thursday for allegedly violating his probation.

Court records show Couch tested positive for THC on a drug patch.

Now 22, Couch made headlines when he avoided jail time for a 2013 crash that killed four people.

He was drunk at the time.

During his trial, a psychologist testified that couch suffered from “Affluenza” which meant his wealthy parents didn’t set limits or help him understand consequences.

Two years later, Couch was busted again for a probation violation when he went to Mexico with his mother.

That offense did land him in jail; he was sentenced to 720 days in 2015.