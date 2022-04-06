ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A bridge in north Abilene that has been closed for more than two years is now open for traffic again, or so the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says.

According a news release issued by TxDOT late Wednesday afternoon, the North 18th Street Bridge over Catclaw Creek has been reopened to traffic.

TxDOT says the contractor still has minor work to complete around the bridge, but the structure itself has been completed.

BigCountryHomepage.com went to the scene and found, however, that the bridge has not yet been reopened to traffic.

Workers at the scene say it will possibly be done at the end of Wednesday or Thursday.

Inquiries to TxDOT about why the bridge is not currently open have not yet been answered.

The bridge was closed in February 2020 after it was discovered that there were major structural deficiencies.

In a partnership with TxDOT, the City of Abilene agreed to provide $160,000 of the total $1.6 million cost to build the new North 18th Street bridge back in November, according to a news release issued at the time.

The City of Abilene will now have the responsibility of maintaining the bridge.