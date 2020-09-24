After 6 months of drive thru, Abilene Senior Center serves 50,000th meal

ABILENE, TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC) – They didn’t know when it was going to happen, but seniors waiting in line for a hot meal at Rose Park, they were in for a surprise.

“You are about to receive our 50,000th meal that we have served,” Recreation Center Specialist Julie Cavazos said.

It was the last thing Joe Hammond assumed would happen when he lined up on Thursday.

“It’s overwhelming to me. I just know I wasn’t expecting anything like this to happen today,” he said.

Known for picking up lunch for him and his wife every day since March 18, Julie said she knew he’d appreciate the gesture.

“But just the fact that he has been loyally coming and loyally donating, I was glad that it was him,” she said.

They have been getting lunch here since when they were allowed inside 11 years ago.

“I saw people going in and eating, so I decided one day I’d go in a try a meal,” he said.

It’s something that he and his wife have greatly appreciated while having to pinch pennies.

“It helps us, you know, we’re on a fixed income, and it helps us, and it gives us something to do,” he said.

Hammond received a gift basket of goodies for being the 50,000th meal served.

They continue to serve meals Monday through Friday through October.