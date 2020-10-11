After getting diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, a Sweetwater man is reaching out to the community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – October is breast cancer awareness month and one sweetwater family is reaching to the community after their family member was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer.

Aunts and brothers, friends, and even strangers coming together, but it’s no holiday.

“We just found this out in march, and to see someone who has never been sick, and then all of a sudden from one day to the next, you receive this news, it’s devastating,” Joanna Wofford said.

In fact, for the last eight months, Desiree Torrez said finding reasons to celebrate after discovering her husband developed metastatic breast cancer stage four, has been a feat of its own.

“It came out of nowhere, we didn’t even know he was sick, and then right after he got the diagnosis, we get hit with all of the covid precautions, and that’s added like an extra burden to it,” she said.

Khris Torrez said before his diagnosis, a regular 8-hour work day was nothing.

“Now eight hours gets done in intervals,” he said.

Getting a helping hand here and there, a feeling they’ve had to come to accept after find out his treatment would be lifelong.

“After a few months, I guess we were trying to find our new normal, and realize that like this was going to be something we couldn’t take on alone,” Desiree said.

And so far, they haven’t had to, getting help from Sweetwater community at fundraisers like this

“It will all go directly to the family of the man fighting cancer,” a member of the Sweetwater Jaycees, a nonprofit said.

But money will only go so far, said knowing he doesn’t have to do it alone, is more support than they can ask for.

If you’d like to support the Torrez family, you can donate here via CASHAPP: $DMTorrez and VENMO: @Khris-Torrez