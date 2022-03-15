ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they will step up traffic enforcement after more than 1,000 crashes have occurred since the beginning of the year.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, APD says in an effort to “curb dangerous driving behaviors” and decrease crashes, they will increase staffing during peak traffic hours.

APD says of those more than 1,000 crashes, four have been deadly.

“We urge citizens to always drive with caution and recognize that driving is perhaps one of the most dangerous things that you do on a daily basis. Please help keep our roadways safe for everyone,” Traffic Commander Thomas Bryant stated in a news release.

APD is asking citizens for “voluntary compliance of traffic laws through enforcement measures and education.”