After training over 200 Abilene police officers, Phil Sage is retiring

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Phil Sage served in The United States Air Force for 8 years then decided to retire and join The Abilene Police Department. Later he became the training officer for 21 police academies, but now, 20 years later, Officer Sage is getting ready for retirement.

“I know the majority of the people on the department right now were trained by Phil and so he is kind of a staple on this department and it’s definitely there is going to be a big hole in the department once he leaves,” said Matt Smith, Patrol Officer & on the SWAT Team.

A normal day for Officer Sage starts at 6 am, participating with the cadets in their physical training. He’s trained over 200 cadets over the years, his last class being class 56.

“I’m grateful that I am here. That I applied this year and I got the chance to be with him and learn besides his training, his work ethic,” said Emmanuel Garcia, current cadet at The Abilene Police Academy, Class 56.

“By far he’s the best motivator I’ve had. He’s always positive. He is always encouraging. Just to get everything he can out of you so that’s been awesome and we are just trying to keep up with him,” said Eric Hughes, current cadet at The Abilene Police Academy, Class 56.

In between training the cadets, he builds lesson plans and has swat training on wednesdays.

“We might have to do some faculty maintenance, mowing, things like that. We just wear a lot of hats out here as training officers.”

Smith saying Sage always makes time to be with the team.

“We look to him to continue to teach us and train us from his experiences and the things that he has done,” said Smith.

Once it hits 5 pm his clock, Sage does not slow down. He heads to his martial arts center to do more teaching and does it all over again the next day.

His retirement does not come until October 30th and after that he will still help part-time with the police department and still run the martial arts center with his wife.