Agent weighs in on importance of renter’s insurance after Abilene apartment fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Abilene residents are still recovering after an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Only a few of the residents who were displaced by the fire had renter’s insurance, so everything they lost, they’ll have to replace on their own.

State Farm agent Risha Sanders says it’s almost more expensive to not pay for renter’s insurance, which averages out to between $15-$20.

“I think most people think that they don’t have anything worth covering, they don’t have anything that’s very expensive, and that may be true, but when you add up how much stuff you have and if you lost all of it in a fire and you had to go back and replace it, it is very expensive to do that,” Sanders says.

Sanders also says with that renters insurance, residents would have hotel nights covered while waiting for additional housing.