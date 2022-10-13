ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several species of fish were found dead in a north Abilene creek, and the current cause of the kill is unknown.

Hundreds of dead catfish, bass, crappies, and more were lining the shores of Buck Creek off Neas Road near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Thursday.

KTAB and KRBC reached out to the game warden and Inland Fisheries branches of the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife. Neither had the chance to visit the site of the fish kill.

However, both said it wasn’t alarming news. Fish kills are common this time of year, usually caused by weather changes and low water levels creating a lack of oxygen.

Read more about fish kills from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife:

The most common cause of fish kills in Texas is low dissolved oxygen. If there isn’t enough oxygen in the water, fish can’t “breathe.” Low dissolved oxygen can be the result of human activities, but in many cases it’s a natural occurrence.

Daily variations in dissolved oxygen concentration are attributed to photosynthesis and aerobic respiration. Increased dissolved oxygen during the day is a result of photosynthesis which is driven by sunlight. Photosynthesis stops at night and may slow down on cloudy days, but plants and animals in the water continue to respire and consume free oxygen, decreasing the dissolved oxygen concentration. Often before a kill event occurs, fish can be seen trying to get oxygen by gulping at the surface of the water early in the morning. Some fish may also be lying on the bottom or at the edge of the water.

Largemouth bass showing signs of infection

Other natural causes of fish kills include extreme weather (hot and cold), bacterial and viral diseases, and parasitic infections. In some cases algae blooms produce toxins that lead to fish kills. Visit our Harmful Algal Blooms section to learn more about golden alga, red tide, and cyanobacteria.

Extreme weather and harmful algal blooms tend to affect all species present. Bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections typically affect only a single species.

No further information has been released.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional details on this fish kill are available.