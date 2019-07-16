WARNING: Contagious equine, cattle virus confirmed in the Big Country

Cattle

(KTAB/KRBC) – A local veterinary clinic is warning of a very contagious virus affecting equine and cattle in the Big Country.

Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV) has been spreading among cattle and horse populations recently, according to Chimney Rock Animal Hospital.

Symptoms of VSV include lesions and sores on the mouth and tongue.

Chimney Rock Animal Hospital says the following strategies are effective for fighting against VSV:

  • Keep equine animals stalled or under a roof at night to reduce exposure to flies
  • Keep stalls clean, feed and water stock from their individual buckets
  • Don’t visit a ranch that’s under quarantine for VSV, wait until they have been cleared.

