AHS graduate of 2000 named region 13 superintendent of the year

LOCKHART Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Just a few miles south of Austin. Mark Estrada serves as superintendent of Lockhart ISD. A position he claimed top marks for in Region 13.

“Upon hearing I had won i was incredibly thankful and honored.” Said Estrada

Though it’s not a title he claims to have won on his own.

“My colleagues that I’ve collaborated with. Of course all the mentors I’ve had that got me to this point” Says Estrada

Mentors that taught him what it means to be an example. Right here at Abilene High.

“I wanted to be a teacher and a coach because of my coach and my teachers” Estrada said.

Coach Jeff Evans (top left) & Mark Estrada with AHS varsity basketball team (2000)

“Even as a freshman he was a kid that just had a really good work ethic and a really good attitude. One that you just thought. This is probably one that’s gonna stick with it and just keep getting better” Said Estrada’s former basketball coach Jeff Evans.

Evans coached only 4 years at Abilene High. From Estrada’s freshman to senior year.

“I owe so much of my professional career and success to him” Estrada commented.

“That’s nice of him to say that. I think he deserves a lot more credit than I do he had that inside of him and I mean there couldn’t be a guy more deserving of any award that he gets” Evans replied.

Though still, Estrada holds that the positive influences from his past are a source of guidance to him even now. One such example being that of his Superintendent. Charles Hundley.

“As i reflect now I think it’s even more incredible to think that he was able to have kids in school know who he was know the work that he was doing” Says Estrada.

“For him to mention Charles Hundley says a lot too because the personal relationships are always going to be most important to mark. just like it was Charles Hundley” Evans Remarked.

AHS yearbook quote on Coach Evans attributed to Estrada (2000)

Now Estrada follows the example left by those he looked up to, hoping to leave a lasting impression on his students, and a feeling of pride with his former coach.

“When a former student tells us how much we positively impacted their life. that means the world to us so if I can give him that gift. that means the world to me.” Said Estrada.