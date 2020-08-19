AHS head coach Mike Fullen taking time off due to cancer diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – AISD Executive Director of Athletics announced that Abilene High’s head football coach Mike Fullen will be missing the next three weeks after receiving colon cancer diagnosis.

According to the Executive Director of Athletics for AISD Phil Blue, Fullen is scheduled for surgery on Thursday, and if everything goes according to plan, he will be out for three weeks.

In the meantime, Eagles assistant head coach Jeff Rhoads will be taking over the program until Fullen is able to return to the sidelines.

“Our staff at Abilene High has been working diligently,” said Rhoads. “Whatever we can control, our staff and our players have done a good job of taking care of that.”

Fullen is coming off his first season as the head coach Abilene High after 20 years as an assistant for the War Birds.

For his part, Rhoads is no stranger to being the leader of a program. He led the Austin Anderson Trojans for four seasons and led them to the playoffs one time.

Executive Director of Athletics for AISD Phil Blue said, “We’re lucky to have coach Rhoads being able to fill in Mike’s absence. He’s got a great track record. Abilene High will be in great hands with coach Rhoads.”

He also spent some time at Katy and Austin Westlake as an assistant coach.

Abilene High and Cooper are scheduled to start practicing for the 2020 season on September 7 with the first games set to be played on the weekend of September 24-26.