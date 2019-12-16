Aide fired,teacher on leave, principal reassigned following ‘alleged mistreatment’ of student at Craig Middle School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The “alleged mistreatment” of a student at Craig Middle School has prompted Abilene ISD to fire an aide, place a teacher on leave, and reassign the principal.

School officials began investigating after receiving information that the “alleged mistreatment” occurred under the supervision of a teacher’s aide, who was fired for the offense at the conclusion of the investigation on December 9.

“The district’s investigation found that the alleged mistreatment of the student was limited to the former instructional aide,” a press release reveals.

However, both the Craig Middle School Principal, Joey Gonzales, and a teacher were placed on leave because they didn’t comply with mandatory reporting requirements.

The teacher is still on leave, and Mr. Gonzales has received temporary reassignment to Abilene ISD’s curriculum department.

Abilene police have now launched a criminal investigation into the unnamed aide for Injury to a Child and the teacher and principal for failing to report.

School officials released the following statement regarding what happened:

The Abilene Independent School District notified Craig Middle School parents this afternoon that it terminated the employment of an instructional aide at Craig Middle School on Monday, Dec. 9, related to alleged mistreatment of a student under the aide’s supervision. Once the central office learned of the allegation, the aide was removed from the classroom and subsequently placed on administrative leave. At the conclusion of the AISD investigation into the allegation, the aide was terminated. As with any disciplinary action, the AISD affords its employees the right to due process, and that investigation began immediately upon the notification of the alleged incident. The district’s investigation found that the alleged mistreatment of the student was limited to the former instructional aide. However, Craig Middle School principal Joey Gonzales and a teacher were subsequently placed on administrative leave due to concerns with non-compliance regarding mandatory reporting requirements. While the teacher remains on administrative leave, Mr. Gonzales has been re-assigned to the district’s curriculum department. The AISD is fully cooperating with the inquiries into the incident by all investigative entities, but because those investigations are still open, the district is limited in the amount of information it can release. The district notified Craig Middle School parents, as well as faculty and staff, of the temporary reassignment of Mr. Gonzales on Monday, Dec. 2. In order to maintain the continuity of instruction for students in the affected classroom, a new teacher was hired as soon as possible and began working with students. AISD administrators and former campus principals Dr. Karen Munoz (AISD Executive Director of Secondary Education) and Stevanie Jackson (AISD Director of Special Education) have been jointly serving as the interim principals at Craig Middle School since Mr. Gonzales’ reassignment. “It is unacceptable when an AISD employee violates our policy as it relates to the supervision and care of our students. I want to assure our parents, students and community that the safety, security and emotional well-being of each student is of paramount importance in our district,” AISD superintendent Dr. David Young said.

