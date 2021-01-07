Air Force veteran shot, killed at Capitol riot was previously stationed at Dyess AFB

Ashli Babbitt’s family says she is the woman shot and killed at the U.S. Capitol. Babbitt was reportedly from San Diego, and was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base before ending her active duty.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The woman who was shot and killed during riots at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday was a veteran who was most recently stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene.

The United States Air Force told CBS news that Ashli Babbitt, who was formerly known as Ashli Elizabeth McEntee, was most recently stationed at Dyess during her active duty period from 2004 until 2008.

Babbitt was also in the Air Force Reserve for two years following her active duty period and then in the Air National Guard for six years after that.

She was reportedly shot around 3 p.m. EST, and then later died after being taken to an area hospital.

Circumstances behind her shooting have not been made public.