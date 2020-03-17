Air & Space Expo canceled ‘due to COVID-19 protocol’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Air & Space Expo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 protocol. The event was supposed to host The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

According to a Facebook post by the Dyess Force Support Squadron, the event originally scheduled on May 9-10 was has been canceled due to the protocol that needs to be followed amid COVID-19 concerns.

“Thank you all for your help, thank you Abilene Military Affairs for your support! Thank you, Boeing, for your commitments, and most of all Thank you, Major Rabell, for his great Leadership and fabulous Team of professionals,” said the Dyess Force Support Squadron.