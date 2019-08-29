Air Tankers stationed in Abilene help fight fires throughout Lone Star State

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB /KRBC) – They’re often seen high above the action at fires, dropping red retardant on the flames, but did you know that some of these tankers are actually stationed right here in Abilene?

Lynn Beard over at Abilene Aero is Part of a team that deals with these soaring flame fighters on a regular basis right here in the Key City.

“We get to help these guys protect people, we do it from the ground and they do it from the air,” said Beard.

Abilene Aero crews work to provide fuel and maintenance support for the tankers so guys like Brandon Wolf can take these wheels to the sky.

“We came in on the 20th and set this base up. The next morning at 12:06, 12:05 something like that we got our first order,” said Air Tanker Base Manager Brandon Wolf.

20,000 gallons of retardant was used in that first call to help contain the blaze from above, but these aircrafts aren’t just traveling through Abilene skies.

“[We’ve been to] The Vivian, The Rhode Ranch Three, we did send this to the Greta down in Corpus Christi and there was the Table Top,” said Wolf.

So if they’re not just fighting fires in the key city, then why are they stationed here?

“The conditions in Texas right now, especially this part of the state with us having little to no rain,” said Mary Leathers from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“We’re positioned where we don’t have busy air space like Dallas Fort Worth or San Antonio or Austin and so we’re able to get air tankers in and out of this airspace very quickly, which means they can return to the fire faster,” said Beard.

It’s a fleet of planes that make a perfect combination of both speed and strength

Currently five tankers are stationed in Abilene, but that could change as fire danger becomes imminent in other areas of the country.