SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An aircraft ran off the runway at Avenger Field just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

An initial report indicates that the plane landed on the runway but skidded off onto the grass due to issues with the landing gear. The incident caused a minor delay as the runway was closed.

The condition of the single occupant is unknown, but scanner traffic indicates that the pilot was out of the aircraft and walking around when first responders arrived.

NTSB is conducting an investigation. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for more updates.