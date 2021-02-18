Airman, Marine veteran delivering water & supplies to Abilene residents impacted by winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The weeklong winter storm has left many across Abilene and the Big Country without water and food.

Since the storm hit, Air Force MSG. Cameron Wiley and Marine veteran Dominic Lombardo have been volunteering to deliver water, food, and other supplies to people around Abilene.

“We’ve just been driving around from 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m., 6 p.m. at night getting phone calls telling us where to go to deliver stuff,” said Wiley.

“Him (Cameron Wiley) doing all the coordinating between who needed what and where they needed it, and then me just driving through the mess of the snow that is out here in Abilene,” said Lombardo.

The City of Abilene and businesses throughout the Key City have donated resources, so Wiley and Lombardo can load up their truck and go on their next delivery.

“United Supermarkets has been huge in all of this. Market Street has been huge. Chick-Fil-A, Jason’s Deli, Goodwill-West Texas has donated blankets, and United Supermarkets of all people donated cots. Obviously the Red Cross is a big part of this,” said Wiley.

So far, these two volunteers have delivered supplies to all three of Abilene’s warming shelters, two assisted living facilities, and some people who have been unable to leave their homes do to these unprecedented weather conditions.

“It’s the look on their face when we showed up with the stuff that they were asking for. So like, they were asking for water, we showed up with pallet of water. They were asking for the food, we showed up with enough food for 120 people,” said Lombardo.

Wiley and Lombardo say will continue to help everyone they can until the weather warms up, and everyone has what they need.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about what I get out of it. It’s about what everybody else gets out of it,” said Lombardo.

“It reminds me why I love this place. How much the community comes together whenever bad stuff like this happens,” said Wiley.