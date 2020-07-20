Airman washing cars raising funds for the Dyess Air Force Ball

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Dozens of people stopped to get their cars washed and to show support the men and women of Dyess Air Force base.

“All the airman out here are helping to volunteer including myself to just raise money for the Air Force ball,” says Technical Sergeant David Scott-Gaughan.

The airman the say the Air Force Ball is more than just a party.

“We all get together, all the airman wives, spouses. It’s a just a celebration of the our birthday every year since the inception of the Air Force,” says Senior Master Sergeant James Eastland.

SMSgt Eastland is the chairman of the of this year’s Dyess Air Force Ball.

“The money we raise goes towards the planning purposes for the ball like the food, seating entertainment,” says SMSgt Eastland.

The airmen say there’s not a set price to clean your car.

“Strictly donations only. Anything your willing to give, we appreciate it,” says TSgt Scott-Gaughan.

The airmen says it just feels good to have the community backing them.

“It’s always a good feeling to see folks come on in and say ‘hey thanks for everything you do. Thank you for your service. Happy to help out the air force ball’ and if you aren’t coming to get your car washed, it’s really good just to see folks just honking their support as they are driving by,” says TSgt Scott-Gaughan.

The airmen say they are planning another car wash for August 8th.