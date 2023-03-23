ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shift Sector, a drag racing company, holds half-mile drag races all across the country. This October, the company will hold the season finale for Airstrip Attack at the Abilene Regional Airport.

Shift Sector CEO, Jason Huang, told KTAB/KRBC the company prefers using the Key City’s airport runway.

“The best thing about the runway here at the Abilene Regional Airport is, first of all, the surface is the grippiest that we race on all year,” Huang said.

Contestants will be fighting for points in eight different classes and because it is the season finale, they will be looking for that last opportunity to get points to win their class, and to win cash prizes. The company will be giving away more than $30,000 to winners of season classes.

Texas Airstrip Attack Abilene meets (Nov. 2022)

Spectators will see all types of cars racing down the runway this fall, from Mustangs and Corvettes to exotics cars such as Lamborghinis and Porsches. Last year’s winner reached a top speed of 253 miles per hour in the half-mile race and will be returning this year to defend their title.

The event will take place at the Abilene Regional Airport the weekend of October 28. Visit here for more information and to purchase tickets.