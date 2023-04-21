ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young has announced that Blake Fuller will serve as the Ward Elementary School principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

Fuller, an Abilene native, currently serves as an instructional specialist for Mann Middle School. He has worked with Abilene ISD since 2012 when he started as a biology teacher at Abilene High School. He has also taught as an eighth-grade science teacher at Mann Middle School and became an assistant principal for the 2019-2020 school year, as well as an interim principal in 2022.

“I am so excited to be the new leader of Ward Elementary School,” said Fuller. “Ward is a campus known for doing great things, and we will continue to grow in all areas and serve all students. I live in the Wildcat neighborhood and I am proud to serve the Ward community.”

Young added that he is confident Fuller will succeed at Ward Elementary based on his experience in leadership at AISD.

“Blake has everything it takes to excel as the leader of Ward Elementary School,” said Young. “His love for mentoring students and history of building productive relationships with teachers in Abilene ISD has prepared him well for this new role. I am excited to watch the Ward community continue to thrive under Blake’s leadership.”

Fuller received a bachelor’s degree in education from McMurry University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lamar University. When in school at AISD, he attended Bowie Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, and Abilene High School.