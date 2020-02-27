AISD closet in need of donations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Abilene Independent School District’s closet which provides clothing to homeless and foster students is in need of jeans, underwear and socks for elementary aged children following a long holiday season.

Darrin Cox, foster care liaison for AISD, says a social media post on the closet’s page has received an influx of donations to the closet, but more donations are always needed to gain a stockpile of supplies.

“It’s not just for today. We’re putting things together for August because whenever those kids come in and start back to school I want everything we have [to be] in place,” said Cox.

As Cox continues gathering clothing donations, another donation project is also reaching fruition. A pair of washing machines and dryers have now been installed on the Lee, Reagan and Ortiz elementary campuses – an effort by Cox and donors to extend convenience to staff and students that need to wash clothes.

“We want at least one washer dryer set on every campus at AISD,” says Kent Beck, owner of Kent Beck motors who has helped raise funds for the washing units.

The goal to have a washing machine and dryer at each AISD campus is partially inspired by the confidence having clean clothes gives to students.

“That’s huge for these kids to have something like that to have clean clothes like others who aren’t in their situation,” said Beck.

Any donations may be dropped off at the One AISD center at 241 Pine Street. Cox also encourages donations of laundry pods which will be distributed to AISD campuses.