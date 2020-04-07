AISD hosts virtual meeting, discusses potential grading systems for interrupted school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene ISD school board members discussed potential solutions for meeting Texas Education Agency grading guidelines and COVID-19 related items in a virtual meeting Monday night.

One of the first coronavirus-related items on the agenda would grant the district the ability to apply for a waiver for Educator Appraisal Requirements.

Dr. Gustavo Villanueva, associate superintendent of leadership and student services, presented the item to the board. The board passed the agenda item with a 7-0 vote.

Another COVID-19 related agenda item passed which extended pay to employees like substitute teachers while campuses remain closed because of the coronavirus. The AISD school board passed a motion in its meeting last month which guaranteed pay to employees while schools remained closed, however contract employees and substitute teachers weren’t included.

While subs now have protected pay, they must have already worked 90 days for the district or had promised to work long-term for AISD after spring break in order to receive their payment.

During “workshop” discussion Dr. Dan Dukes, associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented several ideas the district is considering in order to meet the Texas Education Agency’s guidelines for grading.

Dr. Dukes says leaders are considering students to complete 6 separate projects which they would be graded with a Pass or Fail by what would’ve been the end of the school year.

Dr. Dukes also shared one option administrators are thinking about in order to calculate overall final grades, as well as class rank for students. An average grade would be calculated from student’s grades from the first, second, third and fourth six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year.