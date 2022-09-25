ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is among the winners of the District of Distinction Award, given by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA).

This award recognizes school districts who are excelling in visual arts education. AISD received this honor for providing an education that involves well-rounded arts curriculum according to the TAEA.

TAEA said that AISD’s curriculum helps students to be creative, connect to the community and build social emotional learning.

Dr. David Young, Superintendent, said that AISD is thrilled to be ranked in this award, according to an AISD press release.

“Congratulations to our community of art educators for earning this well-deserved recognition by bringing their very best effort to our classrooms every day said Young.

Over 1,200 school districts in Texas were eligible to apply this year. Each district entered its submission following a 14-point rubric showcasing their work in visual arts. Only the top 4 percent of districts received this award, and only 59 districts met the high standards out of all the applications.

Jay Lester, AISD Executive Director of Fine Arts, expressed how proud he is for the students and teachers who aided in receiving this award.

“Their tireless efforts in representing themselves and the district in both local and statewide art shows and competitions has once again placed us amongst the best school districts in the state,” said Lester.

TAEA is the largest state organization in the United States for art education. It’s mission is to promote quality visual art education through advocacy, leadership, and professional development.

AISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration and Supervision Division meeting and the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly Friday, November 10.