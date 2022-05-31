ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is offering breakfast and lunch to students throughout the summer, free of charge.

AISD’s Summer Nutrition Program is offered to students, aged 18 and younger, at a variety of locations in Abilene throughout the summer.

Below is a table of locations, dates and times for the Summer Nutrition Program:

Abilene ISD Summer Nutrition Program details

For additional information, you can call Community Services at 2-1-1, AISD Student Nutrition at (325) 677-1444, ext. 1767, or click here to visit AISD’s website.