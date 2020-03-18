AISD principal speaks about being in mandated quarantine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Mann Middle School principal is one of nearly two dozen employees who the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has designated as a potential risk for contracting COVID-19. We spoke with her over Facebook Messenger video chat.

Principal Kathy Walker visited the Cayman Islands for a scuba diving trip with her family. When she returned to Abilene, she was put on lockdown in her own home.

Dr. David Young explained the district’s rationale for the mandated self-quarantine.

“Where we drew those lines was if someone traveled internationally or at any time have cruise-traveled, we asked them to self-quarantine,” said Young.

H.R. administrator Dr. Joseph Waldron, who had met that criteria, even made a presentation to the board of trustees.

Walker said she is supportive of the district’s decision.

“I want my teachers to know, we’re going to get through this,” said Walker “It’s a significant time in history, and so I just want to reassure them that we’re doing everything we can, but one of the ways I can do that of course is making sure that, if there was something I was exposed to, that they’re not exposed. So, I’m going to do that the best I can from home.”

For now, Walker is in high spirits, keeping in contact with her staff, completing some work and trying to kill time.