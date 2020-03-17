AISD passes resolution to pay employees during school closures

Breaking News
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has passed a resolution to ensure employees will still be paid during school closures due to COVID-19 concerns.

In an emergency board meeting Monday afternoon, officials voted to pass the resolution for employees to receive pay during the closures.

Superintendent Dr. David Young said hourly employees who may have to work during the idle period could be paid extra from the Federal Disaster Relief Fund, “not local dollars.”

AISD announced Monday morning that schools will be closed through March 20.

