ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Abilene ISD is now providing 3,600 Chromebooks for their students to utilize, as more schooling has shifted online and many students do not have access to the internet.

Last year, AISD was informed about the opportunity to receive the Emergency Connectivity Fund Grant, which provided them with these Chromebooks. They have been in the process of receiving these Chromebooks for the past year, and they were all finally at the school in February.

Students who do not have access to a device with internet, regardless of their socioeconomic status, can qualify for one of these Chromebooks. This fund was given as a result of the pandemic, and Dr. Ketta Garduno, the associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction, says that even though the pandemic has been slowly fading, it is still just as important to get these students the Chromebooks.

For information on how to qualify for this grant, refer to the email that AISD sent on March 29th, or access the district’s ECF webpage here.